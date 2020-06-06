14 Images
New protests in Washington, D.C., over the death of George Floyd
Protesters in Washington, D.C., promised the largest demonstration yet Saturday to condemn police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.
Rylie Rose, 7, of Washington, D.C., joins protest near the White House over the death of George Floyd. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
People protest near the White House on Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
Protesters in Washington, D.C., march on 16th Street near the White House on Saturday over the death of George Floyd. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
Protesters rally on the National Mall in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
Tiffany Rose joins other protesters in front of St. John’s Church near the White House on Saturday. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
Protesters at the Lincoln Memorial bow their heads on Saturday. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
Protesters raise their fists in solidarity Saturday at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
A protester holds a sign amid the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
Protesters express themselves Saturday near the White House in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
Morgan Hubbard, 13, center, takes part in a protest near the White House on Saturday over the death of George Floyd. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
People fill a street near the White House on Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
Demonstrators protest near the White House on Saturday. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
Protesters at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Saturday. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
Protesters bow their heads and reach out to touch one another Saturday at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
