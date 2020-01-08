9 Images
Plane with 176 onboard crashes in Iran
The Ukraine-bound Boeing plane crashed shortly after takeoff from airport in Tehran. There were no survivors.
Debris from the crash of a Boeing 737-800 was found on the outskirts of Tehran on Wednesday. There were no survivors on the Ukraine-bound plane carrying 176 passengers. (Associated Press)
An investigation team was at the site of the crash in the southwestern outskirts of Tehran, officials said. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital. (Associated Press)
People observe the wreckage on Wednesday. Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward. (ISNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Associated Press journalists who reached the crash site saw a wide field of debris scattered across farmland. (Associated Press)
Another view of debris from Wednesday’s plane crash. The Boeing 737-800 is a very common single-aisle, twin-engine jetliner used for short to medium-range flights. (Associated Press)
People walk near the plane wreckage on Wednesday. The majority of the 176 passengers were Iranian nationals, Russia’s RIA Novosti agency reported, citing Iranian authorities. (AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial view of the scene of the plane crash. (ISNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Another view of the debris from Wednesday’s plane crash. The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani. (AFP via Getty Images)
A relative of a flight stewardess on the ill-fated Ukraine-bound flight reacts to the news at an airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Associated Press)
