8 Images
Venice submerged by worst flooding in half a century
People wade through water in a flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice. (Luca Bruno / Associated Press)
People use a makeshift footbridge to exit a flooded hotel after an exceptional overnight high tide water level in Venice. (Marco Bertorello / AFP / Getty Images)
A room in the flooded Gritti Palace is pictured during an exceptional high tide water level in Venice. (Marco Bertorello / AFP / Getty Images)
People mop the floor of the flooded St. Mark’s Basilica after an exceptional overnight high tide water level in Venice. (Marco Bertorello / AFP / Getty Images)
A tourist pushes her floating luggage in a flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice. (Luca Bruno / Associated Press)
A view of a ferry stranded on the docks following bad weather in Venice. (Andrea Merola / EPA / REX / Shutterstock)
Tourists take pictures in a flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice. (Luca Bruno / Associated Press)
A general view shows a man crossing the flooded St. Mark’s Square after an exceptional overnight high tide water level in Venice. (Marco Bertorello / AFP / Getty Images)
1/8