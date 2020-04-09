Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
Share
World & Nation

One man’s three-decade quest to build a replica of Monticello

Dan Sisson has spent more than three decades planning and building a replica of Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s iconic home, in an isolated timberland in eastern Washington.

April 9, 2020
12:43 PM
Share
World & Nation