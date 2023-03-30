Latinx Files: It’s only a matter of time before another tragedy like the Ciudad Juarez fire

On Monday night, at least 38 migrants died and dozens more were injured in a fire inside a migrant detention center in Ciudad Juarez.

The future looks bleak.

At least 38 people incarcerated in a migrant detention center in Ciudad Juarez died in a fire, with dozens more injured. The victims hailed from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador.

There’s conflicting information about what exactly happened. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed that the fire was started by the incarcerated migrants after learning that they were going to be deported.

But according to a Mexican federal official who spoke to The Times on condition of anonymity, the fire may have started in protest of poor treatment, “saying it began because 68 men were packed into a cell meant for no more than 50 people — with no access to drinking water.”

Regardless of what the truth is, what’s not up for debate is that this tragedy could have been avoided.

On Tuesday, surveillance video from inside the detention facility circulated online, showing several guards walking away as the flames grew. At one point, you see a man desperately kicking the cell door to no avail.

The hard-to-watch footage confirms what many migrants trapped along Mexican border cities believe, that their lives don’t matter.

“We were there not long ago. It could have been us dying in there like animals, like pigs being slaughtered in a fire,” said a Venezuelan woman who spoke to El Paso Matters reporter Cindy Ramirez. “Does it matter? Do our names matter to anyone?”

Viangly Infante Padrón, another Venezuelan migrant in Ciudad Juarez, was in the waiting area of the detention center when the fire started. Her husband, Eduard Cabello, had been picked up by Mexican immigration agents earlier that day despite the couple and their children having legal permission to be in Mexico.

“I screamed, ‘Open the door!’” Infante Padrón told the El Paso Times. “That whatever the case, they are human beings and deserve to live. And they let them burn inside.”

Thankfully, Cabello was not among the dead. He was taken in for medical attention because of smoke inhalation.

On Wednesday, López Obrador promised a thorough investigation into what happened.

“There is no intention to cover up what happened, no intention to protect anyone,” he told reporters in his daily news conference. “In our government we don’t permit violation of human rights or impunity.”

I have no doubt that within the next few days or weeks, those the Mexican government has asked to fall on their sword will be paraded in front of us.

But that won’t be enough, and it certainly doesn’t fix the actual issue— a broken binational immigration policy in which Mexico is doing more and more of the United States’ dirty work of keeping migrants and asylum seekers out.

“It’s not like these incidents just happen out of thin air,” Stephanie Leutert, director of the Central America and Mexico Policy Initiative at the University of Texas at Austin and a former Biden administration official, told my colleagues. “You’ve got the U.S. and Mexico’s restrictive immigration policies and border enforcement efforts that create the conditions.”

What happened in Ciudad Juarez isn’t just a horrific loss of life that could have been avoided. It is also, as Pedro Gerson, associate professor at California Western School of Law, writes, “a harbinger of what is to come with ever more restrictive policies in the U.S. and the displacement of immigration enforcement to countries south of the border.”

That’s what worries me.

In a just world, this tragedy would serve as a watershed moment that would mobilize Mexico and the United States into coming up with a humane solution to the humanitarian crisis at the border.

But we don’t live in that world. In reality, I suspect that this loss of life will be nothing more than an inconvenience for our political leaders meant to be weathered rather than addressed.

So yeah, the future looks bleak.

