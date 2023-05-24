Today’s Headlines: L.A. County must move nearly 300 youths out of juvenile halls

Central Juvenile Hall in Boyle Heights, above, and the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar were ruled “unsuitable” by state regulators on Tuesday.

L.A. County to move nearly 300 youths out of ‘unsuitable’ juvenile halls

State regulators on Tuesday gave Los Angeles County two months to move roughly 300 youths out of its two troubled juvenile halls, taking the unprecedented step after finding the county had done little in the last month to come into compliance with a long list of state regulations.

The unanimous decision by the Board of State and Community Corrections leaves the county scrambling to vacate Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar and Central Juvenile Hall in Boyle Heights by mid-July. The Probation Department said it plans to move the entire population into Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, which was closed in 2019 amid a reduced population and allegations of abuse by staff.

Social media may not be safe for young people, surgeon general warns

The U.S. surgeon general is warning there is not enough evidence to show that social media are safe for children and teens — and is calling on tech companies, parents and caregivers to take “immediate action to protect kids now.”

With young people’s social media use “near universal” but their true impact on mental health not fully understood, Dr. Vivek Murthy is asking tech companies to share data and increase transparency with researchers and the public and prioritize users’ health and safety when designing their products.

Inside the writers’ ‘guerrilla tactics’ to shut down live shows

The focus on shutting down individual productions such as Showtime’s coming-of-age drama “The Chi” reflects the more aggressive tactics used by Writers Guild members compared with the previous strike 15 years ago, when there was more emphasis on large mass protests and rallies intended to build union solidarity.

Unlike during the 2007-2008 strike, which occurred in the middle of the TV season, this strike happened after most productions had already wrapped and studios had more time to prepare for a walkout. Still, dozens of shows and movies have been forced to halt or delay production, some because showrunners refused to work; others because of impromptu pickets such as the one targeting “The Chi” that one writer described as “guerrilla tactics.”

He painted over graffiti to pay for his daughter’s birthday cake. It cost him his life

Juan López left Nicaragua for the U.S. last year in hopes of escaping the violence plaguing that Central American nation. But his life ended tragically on the streets of Los Angeles: He was felled by a bullet while working to earn money so his daughter back in his home country could celebrate her ninth birthday.

On the day he died, López, 39, was in a good mood because he had been offered a “trabajito,” a small job painting an ice cream shop with some other men.

López was shot to death outside the ice cream shop on Parthenia Street in Northridge as he painted over gang graffiti, police said.

Riverside County ghost town sells for $22.6 million to a mysterious company. Eagle Mountain, a former mining town that has been vacant for decades, was purchased by Ecology Mountain Holdings. The company’s plans are unclear.

Los Angeles City Council votes to accept the donation of a controversial LAPD robot dog. The 8-4 vote followed more than a dozen public comments urging council members to vote against the controversial device, which would be paid for with a donation from the Los Angeles Police Foundation.

Why haven’t all the jacarandas bloomed yet? When will purple reign again in L.A.? Many trees have yet to explode into full bloom, but anxious jacaranda lovers need not worry, say plant experts.

How hot is California going to get this summer? Here’s what experts say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that California temperatures in June, July and August will be warmer than normal.

Three Americans were among 10 killed in a Baja California car rally ambush. Video of the attack posted on social media shows at least two men dressed in dark clothing and armed with semiautomatic weapons firing dozens of rounds of bullets at several racing vehicles parked in front of a convenience store.

Russia extends detention of U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich by 3 months. Gershkovich, an American citizen, was ordered held until Aug. 30. He had been arrested in March on espionage charges on a reporting trip in Russia. He, his employer and the U.S. government have denied the charges.

States crack down on medical students practicing pelvic exams on unconscious patients. A Colorado bill breaks new ground in the U.S. by including whistleblower protections for medical students who want to speak out, as well as liability for doctors and hospitals if they don’t follow the consent rules. It’s also unique in requiring that the student performing an exam be named on the consent form and be introduced to the patient before the procedure.

Hearing Halle Bailey sing left ‘The Little Mermaid’ cast ‘completely overcome.’ “Her voice is just sensational. It gives me goosebumps thinking about it. It’s the perfect voice and the perfect person,” said Bailey’s co-star Jonah Hauer-King.

Modernist designer Paul McCobb is having a moment. Now you can tour a house full of his work. Designer Yogi Proctor has transformed his home into an informal museum showcasing the designs of Modernist Paul McCobb, whose mass-market furnishings, with their thoughtful construction and clean lines, graced countless middle-class homes during the middle of the last century.

Column: Yes, the Cannes Film Festival is super glamorous, but it’s also completely exhausting. “I fully own my privilege — to experience the most prestigious film festival in the world is nice work when you can get it. I’m just saying that covering Cannes is much more complicated than watching Alicia Vikander glide down the red carpet,” Mary McNamara writes.

Fantasia Barrino and Halle Bailey shine in the new trailer for the re-imagined ‘The Color Purple.’ Oprah Winfrey, who starred in 1985’s “The Color Purple” film, joins Quincy Jones and Steven Spielberg as a producer on what’s described as a “bold new take” on the classic story.

Multibillion-dollar Santa Monica fitness company faces allegations of exploiting exercise coaches. Join Beachbody to shed those pounds, help others lose weight and get rich in the process. That was the Santa Monica fitness company’s pitch to attract its fitness coaches, but plaintiffs allege in a class-action lawsuit that they were used as low-cost labor to help Beachbody get rich instead.

Free money is still available for small L.A. businesses affected by the pandemic. Los Angeles is offering up to $15,000 to qualified small businesses in the city that missed rent payments during the pandemic. Applications for those funds are due by the end of the day Wednesday.

Elon Musk is dying to be funny. These eight comedians have some notes. You’d think Elon Musk would have bigger concerns than whether or not strangers on the internet find him funny. Yet Musk seems desperate to add “comedian” to his portfolio. The Times had eight comedians review Musk’s humor output and offer notes. Here’s what they had to say.

Column: LeBron James’ retirement hint may be a reaction to the disappointing Game 4 loss. James’ sentiments might have been fueled by the raw and intense disappointment of seeing his basketball calendar go blank after he had envisioned playing a fifth game, a sixth, a seventh against Denver and maybe more beyond that.

Oakland A’s broadcaster Glen Kuiper was let go after using a racial slur on air. During a pregame segment of an A’s game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5, Kuiper talked about a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, but seemingly mispronounced the word “Negro,” making it sound instead like a slur.

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara was selected to host Super Bowl LX in 2026. The Super Bowl will return to the Bay Area in 2026 at the home of the San Francisco 49ers. This will be the third time for the big game in the Bay Area.

Editorial: Colorado River water deal gives California another reprieve. For now. The Colorado River deal announced Monday is more of a temporary reprieve than a solution to plummeting water supplies. The deep water cuts for California, Arizona and Nevada will tide over thirsty residents and farmers only until the end of 2026.

Opinion: Florida’s censorship of ‘diversity’ efforts are a tantrum born of white guilt. “The backlash against anti-racism initiatives is a scramble to avoid responsibility for the problem of race. Florida’s new law goes beyond critiquing ideas about race to silencing and censoring discourse about racial history in order to avoid accountability,” Osamudia James writes.

Opinion: What Gen Z teens like me are getting wrong about mental health. “What worries me is the possibility that many in my generation are confusing mental health issues with normal discomfort, to the point that the term ‘mental health’ is becoming so diluted that it’s starting to lose meaning,” Zach Gottlieb writes.

A kabob combination plate from Toranj restaurant that includes chicken, chicken koobideh, beef koobideh, filet mignon barg and lamb chops. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Do you know where to find the best Persian food in Los Angeles?

The Times’ Jenn Harris spent an afternoon with actress Shohreh Aghdashloo, doing a Persian food crawl around Tehrangeles, an area of Westwood packed with Persian-owned restaurants, markets and other businesses.

Bob Dylan was born on May 24, 1941. (Antonin Kratchovil )

82 years ago today, one of the greatest songwriters of our time was born.

For four decades, Bob Dylan has been a grand American paradox: an artist who revolutionized popular songwriting with his nakedly personal yet challenging work but who keeps us at a distance from his private life — and his creative technique.

But in a rare long-form print interview in 2004, the singer sat down with The Times to discuss his influences, lyrics and his film “Masked and Anonymous,” which he co-wrote and starred in.

