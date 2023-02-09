Full coverage: Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, entertainment, ads and more
Complete coverage of Super Bowl LVII from Glendale, Ariz., as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles, with superstar Rihanna headlining the halftime show.
Breaking down the matchups, key players and the winner of the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Pat Mahomes, former MLB pitcher and father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, told his son to quit football, thinking his future was in baseball or basketball.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurt talked about the historic matchup against the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LVII opening night in Phoenix.
Madame Tussauds has shared details about two new wax figures of Rihanna in the works — just in time for the singer’s Super Bowl halftime show.
For decades, NFL teams actively discouraged Black players from playing quarterback, the sport’s marquee position. We go through this shameful history — and celebrate this year’s historic Super Bowl.
The best sports bars in Los Angeles deliver standout food, beer and plenty of TVs for watching Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII.
Where do NFL fans gather to watch games in Southern California? From Packers to Bears and 49ers to Rams, use our guide to find your game-day spot.
Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf nearly died on the job. Since 1989, Dan Meers has portrayed the mascot, who already is entertaining at the 2023 Super Bowl.
The 49ers drafted an entire secondary in 1981 and went on to win the Super Bowl behind Ronnie Lott. The Chiefs, now in 2023 Super Bowl, also drafted an entire crew.
Travis and Jason Kelce are on opposing sides for the Chiefs and Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl, and their father understands their competitive nature.
Long before advancing to the Super Bowl in Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles were close to calling Phoenix their new home.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t considered a sure thing at quarterback out of high school, but there were still plenty of believers.
As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes readies to play in the 2023 Super Bowl with an injured ankle, Rams legend Jack Youngblood recalls playing with a broken tibia.
Andy Reid has emerged victorious the last six times the Eagles and Chiefs have squared off. Will he prevail again in Super Bowl LVII?
Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster began his career at Long Beach Poly and USC, and says he’s representing L.A. in the 2023 Super Bowl against the Eagles.
Even though Andy Reid left the Eagles after the 2012 season, three players he drafted (Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox) still play significant roles.
Kyzir White started his career with the Chargers and wanted to end it with them, but he became a free agent, L.A. was not interested in re-signing him, so angered, he signed with the Eagles.
Watching their sons play against each other in the NFL can be an ‘emotional teeter-totter’ for parents who want their children to win.