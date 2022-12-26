Desert suburbia is growing. But the Colorado River, and Arizona’s groundwater, cannot keep up.
Arizona faces major cuts in Colorado River water. With desert cities continuing to grow, experts warn that heavy reliance on groundwater poses risks.
Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual story telling and has been in recognized for various disciplines including a National Emmy Award for News and Documentary, RFK Journalism Award, Picture of the Year International, Best of Photojournalism and the Columbia Dart Award.