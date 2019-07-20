Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

British Airways suspends Cairo flights for 7 days

A British Airways plane making its ascent.
British Airways is canceling flights to Cairo for a week
(Andy Rain / European Pressphoto Agency)
By Associated Press
July 20, 2019
2:38 PM
Share
LONDON — 

British Airways says it is canceling flights to Cairo for a week for unspecified security reasons.

The carrier sent the Associated Press a two-sentence statement Saturday calling the cancellations “a precaution to allow for further assessment.”

A company spokesperson would not say what motivated the suspensions. They come as Britain weighs its response to Iran’s seizure Friday of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and rising tensions stemming from the effect of U.S. sanctions on Iran’s economy and oil exports.

The strait and the Egyptian capital are separated by 1,500 miles.

World & Nation
Associated Press
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement