India sends unmanned mission to the moon’s far side

India’s space agency said it launched an unmanned spacecraft to the far side of the moon a week after aborting the mission due to a technical problem.

Scientists at the mission control center burst into applause as the rocket lifted off in clear weather as scheduled at 2:43 p.m. Monday.

Chandrayaan, the Sanskrit word for “moon craft,” is designed to land on the lunar south pole in September and send a rover to explore water deposits that were confirmed by a previous mission that orbited the moon.

India’s first moon mission orbited the moon in 2008 and helped confirm the presence of water.

India plans to send its first manned spaceflight by 2022.