Jeffrey Epstein found in NYC jail cell after possible suicide attempt

Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found inside his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan with marks on his neck, but it was unclear how he got them, a source confirmed to the Daily News on Wednesday.

NBC News reported late Wednesday that Epstein was found semiconscious in his cell with marks on his neck that may have been self-inflicted. It was not clear when Epstein was found. NBC cited two sources saying that Epstein may have tried to hang himself, and another source saying the injuries were not serious and questioning whether Epstein might be using it to get a transfer.

The Daily Beast reported a source saying that after being put into the general population at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Epstein had been moved to solitary protective custody after other inmates threatened him.

The 66-year-old financier pleaded not guilty earlier this month to charges of conspiracy and sex trafficking. A federal judge denied him bail after prosecutors argued that he is a flight risk and a danger to the public. Epstein, a registered sex offender, is appealing the judge’s decision.

