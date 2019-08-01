Thai leader orders investigation of Bangkok bombings

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Friday ordered an investigation into several small bombings in Bangkok that took place as Thailand was hosting a high-level meeting attended by U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and his counterparts from several Asia-Pacific countries.

One explosion took place near a Skytrain station, part of the capital’s elevated rail system. A police spokesman said that one of the two people injured was being treated at a hospital and the other was sent home.

Two other blasts were reported at a government complex on the outskirts of Bangkok and near the offices of a company associated with supporters of Prayuth’s new government.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters that police arrested two suspects connected to the explosions at five locations in Bangkok.

Advertisement

Prawit said the perpetrators were trying to create a “situation.” When asked whether it was connected to the former ruling junta’s recent relinquishing of power, he said, “I don’t know. ... Let authorities investigate first.”

Thailand recently ended five years of military rule following a 2014 coup.

The use of small, generally harmless bombs, though infrequent, is a regular part of the Thai political scene, though rarely do the perpetrators claim responsibility or get arrested. While opponents of the government at any given time are usually blamed, there is also usually speculation that such incidents are a result of a power struggle of factions within the country’s highly politicized security forces.

The government led by Prayuth, a former general, took power last month. He staged the 2014 takeover and led a military government until he took power through elections this year. The government’s critics say the election was not fair because the rules favored the parties backing Prayuth.

Advertisement

Prayuth’s main antagonists are supporters of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted by a coup in 2006. The action set off years of sometimes violent contention for power between his supporters and opponents. Thaksin’s supporters are now the main opposition party in the new parliament.