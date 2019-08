An active shooter incident was reported early Sunday by police in Dayton, Ohio.

Dayton police said in a tweet around midnight Pacific time that they were investigating reports of a gunman in the Oregon District of Dayton.

A later tweet said: “This is a large scene and investigation. Thank you for your patience.”

The Dayton Daily News tweeted: “Sources are telling us as many as 10 people have been killed and an unknown number of people have been wounded.”