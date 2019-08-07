Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Trump considers commuting Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence

Rod Blagojevich
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich shortly before heading to prison in 2012.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 7, 2019
11:33 PM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump says he’s “very strongly” considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year prison term on multiple federal corruption convictions.

Trump suggested more than a year ago that he was considering a commutation for Blagojevich, who then filed paperwork requesting a commutation.

The president told reporters Wednesday night while returning to Washington aboard Air Force One that he thought Blagojevich, a Democrat, had been treated “unbelievably unfairly.”

Trump says he’s taking into consideration Blagojevich’s wife and children and what was, in his view, mere braggadocio.

Advertisement

Blagojevich entered federal prison in 2012.

World & Nation
Associated Press
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement