Funerals begin for shooting victims in El Paso

The funerals, inevitably, have begun.

The first funeral in El Paso for a victim of the shooting that killed 22 at a Walmart in the border city was scheduled for Friday morning.

Relatives of Angelina Silva Englisbee requested that her funeral Mass be held at St. Pius X Church, which she attended, just a few miles from the site of the attack, according to the Rev. Mike Lewis.

Edie Hallberg, third from left, speaks with police officers outside the Walmart store on the day of the shooting. Her mother, Angelina Englisbee, 86, was killed in the store. (Andres Leighton/Associated Press)

Englisbee, 86, was a widow and mother of seven whose children described her as “sassy,” Lewis said. “They talked about her wherewithal, raising all those kids,” he said.

Lewis will lead the Mass and said he invited members of the parish to attend in solidarity with Englisbee’s family. Englisbee’s body will be cremated.

A memorial was held in El Paso on Thursday for Leonard Cipeda Campos, 41, whose remains will also be cremated after a funeral Friday in his hometown of McAllen, Texas, according to a relative and the El Paso nonprofit Operation H.O.P.E., which is coordinating services for some of the victims’ families.

Friends and family of Leonard Cipeda Campos at Sunset Funeral Home in El Paso. (Paul Ratje / AFP/Getty Images)

Services were held earlier this week across the border in Ciudad Juarez for some of the eight Mexican victims of the shooting. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke crossed the border Thursday to attend one of those funerals at the family’s request.

The suspect in the shooting, Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, was in custody and faces capital murder charges. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

The FBI is still investigating the attack as a potential hate crime and domestic terrorism due to a manifesto Crusius posted less than a half hour before the shooting that railed against a Latino “invasion” in Texas.