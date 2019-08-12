Hong Kong shuts down airport as Beijing says protesters show ‘signs of terrorism’

Hong Kong’s government canceled all flights departing from the international airport on Monday afternoon, sending police toward the airport as thousands of protesters occupied the terminals in a peaceful sit-in.

The Airport Authority said flights were canceled because large numbers of protesters were “disrupting operations.” The shutdown began at 4 p.m., just as a spokesman for the State Council’s highest Hong Kong affairs office in Beijing said protesters showed “signs of terrorism.”

“These violent, illegal actions must be met with determined legal crackdown, with no softening of hands or any sign of mercy,” said the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Spokesman Yang Guang in a press briefing, accusing protesters of throwing gasoline bombs .

“Hong Kong has arrived at a critical point.”

The airport authority stopped all check-in procedures and canceled all flights that were not already boarded or en route to Hong Kong International Airport, one of the busiest flight terminals in the world.

Protesters were in their fourth consecutive day of protests at the airport, aiming to bring international attention to a movement against police violence and unwanted Chinese influence over Hong Kong that has inflamed the city for 10 weeks.

More than 500 protesters have been arrested in what began as peaceful protests against an extradition law that critics saw as a threat to Hong Kong’s rule of law and freedom of speech, but has become chaotic, near-daily confrontations between police, protesters, local residents and organized gangs on the streets.

Escalating violence between police and protesters has galvanized the movement, with Monday’s airport rally spontaneously called late Sunday night after police fired large amounts of tear gas in clashes across Hong Kong, beat protesters in subway stations, and shot one woman in the eye with a bean bag bullet while she was performing first aid.

Police also dressed up as protesters, wearing black clothing and yellow hard hats as a disguise, to surprise and arrest protesters. One widely shared video shows an undercover policeman grinding a protester’s face into the ground, blood pooling around the protester’s jaws as he cries that his teeth are falling out.

Police spokesman P.K. Tang said in a press briefing that these “decoy operatives” had been used to arrest “core radicals.”

Protesters filled both arrival and departures terminals of the airport Monday, holding up signs against police violence and chanting, “Dirty cops, return her eye.”

As the shutdown announcement spread, protesters tried to leave the airport, a transport hub built on a small island connected to Hong Kong’s main city by train and bridge, in fear they would soon be stranded . Police carrying warning signs before firing tear gas also began to arrive.