World & Nation

Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens as it moves west

By Associated Press
Aug. 26, 2019
7 AM
MIAMI — 

Forecasters said Tropical Storm Dorian was gathering strength Monday while approaching islands in the eastern Caribbean Sea, and could strike Puerto Rico and its neighbors as a minimal hurricane on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch was issued for Grenada and Martinique.

As of 5 a.m. EDT Monday, the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season was centered about 225 miles east-southeast of Barbados and moving west at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds are at 60 mph.

Associated Press
