World & Nation

Hurricane Dorian leaves devastation in Bahamas

1/21
Aerial image of homes and piers in the Bahamas damaged after Hurricane Dorian.  (Adam Stanton / U.S. Coast Guard)
2/21
A man talks on his mobile phone next to a catamaran that was thrown onshore by Hurricane Dorian near the highway close to Freeport, Grand Bahama.  (Ramon Espinosa / Associated Press)
3/21
Structures are damaged near the Marsh Harbour Clinic, top right, after the passage of Hurricane Dorian.  (U.S. Coast Guard)
4/21
An aerial photo provided by Medic Corps shows the destruction brought by Hurricane Dorian on Man-o-War Cay, Bahamas.  (Medic Corps)
5/21
Damage is seen to a marina in the Bahamas.  (USCG)
6/21
A family is escorted to a safe zone after they were rescued as Hurricane Dorian continues to rain in Freeport, Bahamas.   (Ramon Espinosa / Associated Press)
7/21
Julia Aylen wades through waist-deep water carrying her dog as she is rescued from her home during Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas.  (Tim Aylen / Associated Press)
8/21
Image of Hurricane Dorian’s eye taken by NASA astronaut Nick Hague, aboard the International Space Station  (Nick Hague / NASA)
9/21
Rising waters cover cars on a road in Freeport in the Grand Bahamas, as Hurricane Dorian passes.  (Kimberly Mullings / AFP/Getty Images)
10/21
A woman walks on the beach in Cocoa Beach, Fla.  (Scott Olson / Getty Images)
11/21
Wind from Hurricane Dorian blasts trees Sept. 2 and whisks up water from the surface of a canal in Freeport, on the island of Grand Bahama.  (Tim Aylen / Associated Press)
12/21
Police Officers Chayse Hatfield, left, and James Doty talk to residents Jim and Michelle McGowan on Sept. 2 as they notify residents of a trailer park community in Vero Beach, Fla., of a mandatory evacuation.  (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)
13/21
Amalie Hennech, at left with daughter Alexis Garlini, writes directions to her home after trying unsuccessfully to evacuate her friend Jack, right, who has medical issues, from the Fairlane Harbor Homes, a trailer park community in Vero Beach, Fla.  (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)
14/21
In Stuart, Fla., community members with special needs are evacuated on Sept. 1 in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.  (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)
15/21
People in Freeport, Bahamas, shop for supplies Aug. 30 before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.  (Tim Aylen / Associated Press)
16/21
A man places a hurricane shutter over a window on Aug. 30 as he helps prepare a Florida business for the possible arrival of Hurricane Dorian.  (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
17/21
Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Fla., move an Allosaurus statue in the hope of keeping it out of harm’s way.  (Rhona Wise / Getty Images)
18/21
Miami residents buy plywood in West Miami.  (Eva Marie Uzcategui / AFP/Getty Images)
19/21
Workers board up a shop window front in Freeport, Bahamas.  (Ramon Espinosa / Associated Press)
20/21
Residents line up for gas in Pembroke Pines, Fla.  (Rhona Wise / AFP/Getty Images)
21/21
Miami residents stock up on supplies.  (Cristobal Herrera / EPA/Shutterstock)
By Associated Press
Sep. 4, 2019
9:11 AM
FREEPORT, Bahamas — 

Rescue crews in the Bahamas fanned out across a blasted landscape of smashed and flooded homes Wednesday, trying to reach drenched and stunned victims of Hurricane Dorian and take the full measure of the disaster. The official death toll stood at seven but was certain to rise.

A day after the most powerful hurricane on record ever to hit the country finished mauling the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, emergency workers had yet to reach some stricken areas.

“Right now there are just a lot of unknowns,” Parliament member Iram Lewis said. “We need help.”

Dorian, meanwhile, pushed its way northward off the Florida shoreline with reduced but still-dangerous 105 mph winds on a projected course that could sideswipe Georgia and the Carolinas. An estimated 3 million people in the four states were warned to clear out, and highways leading inland were turned into one-way evacuation routes.

The storm parked over the Bahamas and pounded it for over a day and a half with winds up to 185 mph and torrential rain, swamping neighborhoods in muddy floodwaters and destroying or severely damaging thousands of homes.

“We are in the midst of one of the greatest national crises in our country’s history,” said Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. He said he expects the number of dead to rise.

More Coverage
Track Hurricane Dorian’s path

National Security Minister Marvin Dames said rescue teams were fanning out as the wind and rain subsided, with more than 600 police officers and marines in Grand Bahama and 100 in Abaco.

“The devastation is unlike anything that we’ve ever seen before,” he said. “We’re beginning to get on the ground, get our people in the right places. We have a lot of work in the days and weeks and months ahead.”

Rescuers used personal watercraft, boats and even a bulldozer to reach children and adults trapped by the swirling waters, while the U.S. Coast Guard, Britain’s Royal Navy and disaster relief organizations tried to get food and medicine to survivors and take the most desperate people to safety.

Five Coast Guard helicopters ran near-hourly flights to stricken Abaco, flying people to the main hospital in the capital, Nassau.

Health Minister Duane Sands said the government was airlifting 25 doctors, nurses and other health workers to Abaco and hoped to bring in mental health workers soon.

“The situation is under control in Abaco,” he said. “In Grand Bahama, today will tell the magnitude of the problem.”

Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, with a combined population of about 70,000, are known for their marinas, golf courses and all-inclusive resorts.

Red Cross spokesman Matthew Cochrane said Tuesday that more than 13,000 houses, or about 45% of the homes on Grand Bahama and Abaco, were believed to be severely damaged or destroyed. U.N. and Red Cross officials said tens of thousands of people will need food and clean drinking water.

“It’s total devastation. It’s decimated. Apocalyptic,” said Lia Head-Rigby, who helps run a hurricane relief group and flew over Abaco. “It’s not rebuilding something that was there; we have to start again.”

She said her representative on Abaco told her there were “a lot more dead.”

At 11 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday, Dorian was centered about 90 miles northeast of Daytona Beach, Fla., moving northwest at 9 mph. Hurricane-force winds extended up to 70 miles from its center.

Dorian was expected to pass dangerously close to Georgia and perhaps strike South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday and Friday with the potential for over a foot of rain in some spots. Forecasters warned that Dorian is likely to cause storm surge and flooding even if its core does not blow ashore.

“Don’t tough it out. Get out,” said U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency official Carlos Castillo.

With the threat to Florida easing and the danger shifting northward, Orlando’s airport moved to reopen, along with Walt Disney World and Universal. To the north, the Navy ordered ships at its huge base in Norfolk, Va., to head out to sea for safety, and warplanes at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va., were being moved inland to Ohio.

Having seen storms swamp his home on the Georgia coast in 2016 and 2017, Joey Spalding of Tybee Island decided to empty his house and stay at a friend’s apartment nearby rather than take any chances with Dorian.

He packed a U-Haul truck with tables, chairs, a chest of drawers, tools — virtually all of his furnishings except for his mattress and a large TV — and planned to park it on higher ground. He also planned to shroud his house in plastic wrap up to shoulder height and pile sandbags in front of the doors.

“In this case, I don’t have to come into a house full of junk,” he said. “I’m learning a little as I go.”

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
