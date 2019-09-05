Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Ohio woman accused of hiding baby in bag at Manila airport

American Jennifer Erin Talbot is escorted after a news conference by the National Bureau of Investigation in Manila on Sept. 5.
American Jennifer Erin Talbot is escorted after a news conference by the National Bureau of Investigation in Manila on Sept. 5.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 5, 2019
3:59 AM
Share

Philippine officials have arrested an American woman for attempting to carry a 6-day-old baby out of the country hidden inside a shoulder bag.

The National Bureau of Investigation said 43-year-old Jennifer Talbot from Ohio was able to pass through the Manila airport immigration counter on Wednesday without declaring the baby but was intercepted at the boarding gate by airline personnel.

The bureau said in a statement Thursday that Talbot presented an affidavit, allegedly from the baby’s mother, giving consent for the baby to travel to the U.S., but it had not been signed by the mother.

Advertisement

The bureau said no government travel approval had been issued for the baby. Talbot was charged with human trafficking.

Officials are searching for the baby’s parents, who have been charged under a child protection law.

World & Nation
Newsletters
Get our Today's Headlines newsletter
Associated Press
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement