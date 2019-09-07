North Carolina takes stock of Hurricane Dorian damage; 43 dead in the Bahamas

As the sky cleared and floodwaters receded Saturday, residents of North Carolina’s Outer Banks began to assess the damage wrought by Hurricane Dorian.

Steve Harris has lived on Ocracoke Island for most of the last 19 years. He’s ridden out eight hurricanes, but he said he’d never seen a storm bring such devastation to his community, which is accessible only by boat or air and is popular among tourists for its undeveloped beaches.

“We just thought it was gonna be a normal blow,” Harris, a semi-retired contractor, said Friday. “But the damage is going to be severe this time. This is flooding of biblical proportions.”

Meanwhile, the hurricane death toll continued to rise in the Bahamas, in what its leader called “this hour of darkness.”

Advertisement

At least 43 people were known dead — 35 on the Abaco islands and eight on Grand Bahama, according to Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.

“We acknowledge that there are many missing and that the number of deaths is expected to significantly increase,” he said.

Search and rescue teams were still trying Saturday to reach some Bahamian communities isolated by floodwaters and debris. Several hundred people, many of them Haitian immigrants, waited at Grand Abaco‘s Marsh Harbour in hopes of leaving the disaster zone on vessels arriving with aid. Bahamian security forces were organizing evacuations on a landing craft. Other boats, including yachts and other private craft, were also helping evacuate people.

Avery Parotti, a 19-year-old bartender, and her partner Stephen Chidles, a 26-year-old gas station attendant, had been waiting at the port since 1 a.m. During the hurricane, waves lifted a yacht that smashed against a cement wall, which, in turn, collapsed on their home and destroyed it.

Advertisement

“There’s nothing left here. There are no jobs,” said Parotti, who hopes to start a new life in the United States, where she has relatives.

At least four deaths in the Southeastern U.S. have been blamed on Dorian. All were men in Florida or North Carolina who died in falls or by electrocution while trimming trees, putting up storm shutters or otherwise getting ready for the hurricane.

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper said about 800 people had remained on Ocracoke to wait out Dorian and that it appeared to be the hardest hit. The storm made landfall Friday morning over the Outer Banks as a far weaker storm than the monster that devastated the Bahamas. Yet despite having been downgraded to a Category 1 storm, it still sent seawater surging over neighborhoods on Ocracoke, flooding the first floors of many homes.

Harris lost his car to the storm and his air conditioning is damaged, but he said he’s blessed that his condominium is on the third floor and he is insured. Of the 11 units in his complex, seven had water in them, he said.

“It’s just a strange picture,” Harris said. “If you’ve been a regular guest down here for years, you can’t imagine what we saw.”

Access to Hatteras Island was closed Saturday morning, according to emergency management officials in Dare County.

Connie Leinbach, who publishes the Ocracoke Observer newspaper, said sheriff’s deputies and other rescue personnel performed at least two rescues from attics. She said the Coast Guard was called in to help a man who was having problems with his oxygen.

“We’ve got a ton of water here. It’s more than (Hurricane) Matthew,” Leinbach said, comparing it to the damaging 2016 storm.

Advertisement

Dorian was expected to remain a hurricane as it swept up the Eastern Seaboard on Saturday. While tropical-storm force winds were buffeting southeastern Massachusetts and could sweep into Maine, hurricane-force winds were unlikely to pose any threat to land in the U.S.

The U.S. hurricane center said even if Dorian downgrades to a tropical storm, hurricane conditions were expected in portions of eastern Nova Scotia and western Newfoundland by early Sunday.

As Dorian closed in on the Carolinas, more than a quarter-million residents and visitors were ordered to evacuate the Outer Banks, which stick out from the Eastern Seaboard like the sideview mirror on a car. But many just tied down their boats, removed objects that could blow away from their yards, and hunkered down.

The damage was far less than feared in many parts of the Carolinas, including historic Charleston, S.C., which is prone to flooding even from ordinary storms, and Wilmington, N.C., the state’s biggest coastal city.

“Right now, it appears we’ve had no loss of life,” Harris said of Ocracoke. “We’re trying to make sure everybody is safe, but it’s going to be a long recovery.”