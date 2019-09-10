Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank settlements as he faces tight election

Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 10, 2019
10:29 AM
JERUSALEM — 

Israel’s prime minister is vowing to begin annexing West Bank settlements if he wins national elections next week.

Tuesday’s announcement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to be aimed at shoring up support of hard-line nationalist voters.

Netanyahu is in a tight race and has turned to a series of dramatic announcements in recent days as part of a frantic effort to mobilize his supporters.

Netanyahu says Israel must lay out its vision as President Trump prepares to unveil his Mideast peace plan.

Annexing settlements would likely spell the end of any lingering hopes of establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Netanyahu made no mention of what he would do with the territory’s more than 2 million Palestinian residents.

World & Nation
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
