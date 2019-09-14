White House says Osama bin Laden’s son killed in U.S. operation

Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader who had become an increasingly prominent figure in the terrorist organization, has been killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, the White House announced in a statement.

The statement gave no further details, such as when Hamza bin Laden was killed or how his death was confirmed.

According to the statement, Hamza bin Laden’s death “not only deprives Al Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group.”

As leader of Al Qaeda, Osama bin Laden and others plotted the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. U.S. Navy SEALs killed him in a raid on a house in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.