Iran dismisses U.S. allegation it was behind Saudi oil attacks

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed the U.S. accusation that it was behind an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure the day before, calling it part of Washington’s policy of “maximum lies.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi made the statement Sunday. He said Washington adopted a “maximum pressure” policy against Iran but because of “its failure, (the U.S.) is leaning toward ‘maximum lies’ ” now.

Saturday’s drone attacks by Iranian-backed Yemeni rebels have halted about half of Saudi oil supplies after hitting the kingdom’s biggest oil processing facility and a major oil field.

They set off huge fires and led to a suspension of “production operations” at the Abqaiq facility and the Khurais field.

President Trump called the Saudi crown prince after the attack, expressing U.S. support for the kingdom’s security and stability.

