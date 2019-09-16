Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

Oklahoma woman accused of threatening to shoot up her old school

Alexis Wilson
A co-worker told authorities that 18-year-old Alexis Wilson, pictured in a police photo, wanted to shoot 400 people at a McAlester, Okla., high school.
(Pittsburg County, Okla., Sheriff’s Office )
By Associated Press
Sep. 16, 2019
9:05 PM
McALESTER, Okla.  — 

Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old Oklahoma woman accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting at her old high school.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says Alexis Wilson of McAlester was arrested Monday after a co-worker told investigators that Wilson had said she wanted to shoot 400 people at McAlester High School and investigators viewed video of Wilson firing an AK-47.

Authorities say Wilson was expelled from the high school after violent incidents and that she had been suspended on separate occasions after being caught with a knife and a swastika at school. She wasn’t allowed to re-enroll.

Jail records indicate that Wilson is in custody but don’t show if she has an attorney. Morris says he didn’t know if she has a lawyer.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
