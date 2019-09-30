Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Mitch McConnell: ‘I would have no choice’ but to take up Trump impeachment after House

Mitch McConnell
If the House approves articles of impeachment, they would go to the Senate for trial.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 30, 2019
9:07 AM
WASHINGTON — 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he would have “no choice” but to take up any House-approved impeachment articles against President Trump.

The Kentucky Republican told CNBC on Monday that the Senate rules require him to do so.

“I would have no choice but to take it up” under Senate rules, says McConnell.

House Democrats are pushing for quick action on their probe into a transcript and whistleblower complaint that Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s family. If the House approves articles of impeachment, they would go to the Senate for trial.

