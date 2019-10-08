Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

California man convicted of harassing Parkland victims’ families

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
Seventeen people were killed last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
(Getty )
By Associated Press
Oct. 8, 2019
10:27 PM
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.  — 

A California man has been convicted of using Instagram to harass the families of students killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school.

Court records show that Brandon Fleury, 22, was found guilty in Fort Lauderdale federal court Tuesday of cyberstalking and transmitting a kidnap threat. The Santa Ana man faces up to 20 years in prison at his Dec. 2 sentencing.

Prosecutors say Fleury used 13 Instagram accounts to target families and friends of the 17 people killed last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The accounts used aliases that included serial killer Ted Bundy and Nikolas Cruz, the former student who is charged in the slayings. Fleury sent 301 messages in December and January.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
