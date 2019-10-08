Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Police: Three wanted in killing of witness at Dallas ex-officer’s trial

Joshua Brown answers questions in court Sept. 24 about the night of Botham Jean’s death, during the murder trial of Amber Guyger.
By Associated Press
Oct. 8, 2019
11:48 AM
DALLAS — 

Dallas police say three men are suspected in the killing of a man who testified at the trial of a Dallas police officer who killed her upstairs neighbor.

Assistant Chief Avery Moore said at a news conference Tuesday that the three men from Alexandria, La., will face capital murder charges in Friday’s killing of Joshua Brown.

Moore said the three were in Dallas to buy drugs from Brown, who was fatally shot at a Dallas apartment complex. He said the killing was not tied in any way to Brown’s testifying at the murder trial of former Officer Amber Guyger, who was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for killing her neighbor, Botham Jean.

Brown lived on the same floor as Jean and testified about what he heard the night Guyger killed him.

Associated Press
