World & Nation

1 dead, 3 missing after hotel collapse in New Orleans

Hotel collapse in New Orleans
Construction workers view the scene after a large portion of the Hard Rock Hotel under construction suddenly collapsed Saturday in New Orleans.
(WWL-TV)
By Associated Press
Oct. 12, 2019
10:49 AM
NEW ORLEANS — 

One person has been confirmed killed and three are unaccounted for after a large portion of a hotel under construction in New Orleans suddenly collapsed.

City officials and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed the fatality Saturday.

News outlets report construction workers ran to safety as the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, came crashing down. Upper floors began to pancake before one side of the building fell to the ground.

WWL-TV aired and tweeted a viewer’s dramatic video of the collapse.

Authorities say 18 people were taken to a hospital for treatment. All were reported in stable condition.

Edwards urged people to stay away from the area, which was still considered hazardous. An unsupported crane was listing away from the building site.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
