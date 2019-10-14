At least 13 police officers killed in an ambush in Mexico

At least 13 police officers were killed early Monday in the state of Michoacan in western Mexico, the latest in a series of high-casualty attacks by armed criminal groups across the country.

The state police were enforcing a judicial order in the small town of El Aguaje not long after daybreak when they were ambushed, security officials said.

Local media reported that the attack was waged from an armed convoy of 20 vehicles.

State authorities said 13 police officers were killed and three more injured. Federal officials put the death toll at 14.

Photographs of the aftermath of the attack show a blue-and-white police vehicle in flames. In audio recordings published on a local media website, officers can be heard begging for backup over police scanners.

“Help, man,” one officer pleaded. “They knocked almost all of us down.”

Officials have not said who they believe carried out the attacks or cited a motive, but local journalists reported that the assailants were affiliated with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and had left signed messages at the crime scene warning police not to collaborate with rival organizations.

The cartel, which traffics drugs to the United States but also profits from a variety of other illicit ventures, including extortion and fuel theft, has expanded throughout Mexico in recent years. Security analysts say its growth has played a role in the country’s spiraling homicide rate, which is on target to break another record this year.

The cartel has been making an especially aggressive push in Michoacan, the home state of its leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho.” He was born about seven miles from where Monday’s attack was carried out but was run out of the region years ago by another armed group, La Familia Michoacana.

Criminal groups are keen to control the state because it lies on an important drug-trafficking route and because it is home to Mexico’s multibillion-dollar avocado trade, a lucrative industry that several criminal groups are vying to exploit.

Falko Ernst, a researcher with the International Crisis Group, described Michoacan as a “geopolitical mess.”

“Nobody is fully in control,” he said, “and you have all kinds of shades of gray of criminal actors.”

Vigilante groups that once professed to be fighting cartels are now engaging in illicit activities. Ernst said authorities were also often complicit in the violence.

“The dividing lines between organized crime and the state are not very clear,” he said.

Ernst said Monday’s attack had all the markings of the Jalisco cartel, which has a history of brazen assaults against authorities.

In the neighboring state of Jalisco in 2015, its members downed an army helicopter using rocket-propelled grenades. The group is also suspected in the ambush and killing of 15 police officers that same year in Jalisco.

In August, the cartel claimed responsibility for hanging nine bodies from a bridge and dumping 10 more nearby in the town of Uruapan, Michoacan. The cartel or its local affiliates in Veracruz state are suspected of setting fire to a strip club in September, killing 27 people.

On Monday, the Michoacan governor, Silvano Aureoles, vowed to catch the perpetrators of what he called a “cowardly” attack.

“I will not tolerate any attack on the police and let it go unpunished,” he said.

But it is unclear the extent to which he will have the support of federal authorities.

Earlier this year, Mexico’s leftist president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, declared an end to the country’s “war” on criminal groups, saying the militarized approach embraced by his predecessors has failed.

Lopez Obrador has pledged a more holistic approach to curtailing violence. But his efforts to reduce poverty and create more job opportunities for at-risk youth has not yet translated into safer streets.

“He is betting on a long-term solution,” said Ernst. “But you also need a short-term solution.”

Special correspondent Cecilia Sanchez in Mexico City contributed to this report.