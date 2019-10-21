Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

Netanyahu fails to form new government, throwing Israeli politics into disarray

Israel’s parliamentary elections
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fell short of securing a 61-seat parliamentary majority in last month’s national election.
(Atef Safadi / EPA-EFE/REX)
By Associated Press
Oct. 21, 2019
10:36 AM
JERUSALEM — 

Israel’s president says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ended his quest to form a new coalition — a step that pushes the country into new political uncertainty.

Netanyahu fell short of securing a 61-seat parliamentary majority in last month’s national election. But President Reuven Rivlin gave Netanyahu the first opportunity to form a government because he had more support, 55 seats, than any other candidate.

Netanyahu had hoped to form a broad “unity” government with his chief rival, former military chief Benny Gantz. But late Monday, Netanyahu announced he came up short.

Rivlin says he will now give Gantz a chance to form a government, though Gantz does not appear to have enough support either.

If Gantz fails, Israel could hold its third election in less than one year.

