Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz declares victory in close Israel election

Benny Gantz, a former chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, declared victory in the nation’s close parliamentary election Thursday, two days after voters went to the polls.

Gantz, 60, leader of the opposition Blue and White party, has held a steady lead over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his conservative Likud party, with 98% of the votes counted.

Official figures have not yet been released, but Gantz held two seats more than Netanyahu in the tight race. The Electoral Commission in Israel only releases voting figures, without any declarations of a winner.

On Thursday, Israel spun into political melodrama as Netanyahu attempted to grab the momentum ahead of coalition negotiations to form a government even as Gantz appeared to be cementing his slight lead.

Both parties would require partners to establish a government with a ruling majority.

Entering into the fray, Jason Greenblatt, President Trump’s Mideast envoy, announced that he would be arriving in Israel on Thursday to hold separate discussions with Netanyahu and Gantz on Trump’s long-anticipated peace deal for Israelis and Palestinians.

Netanyahu began the day by securing the signatures of all right-wing party leaders on a document of loyalty, in which they committed only to join a government under his leadership.

Immediately, he posted a video beseeching Gantz to join him in a national unity government, bringing the two largest parties in Israel together under one roof — under his leadership.

Gantz campaigned on the promise that he would not join any government with the participation of Netanyahu, who is under a legal cloud as he confronts imminent indictment on several corruption charges.

Gantz rejected Netanyahu’s overture, saying that as head of the largest party in Israel, he planned to “lead a government of national unity and liberalism.”

Netanyahu expressed his “disappointment” at what he called Gantz’s recalcitrance in the face of a national need for unity.

Tarnopolsky is a special correspondent for The Times.