Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan is dealt a new blow by House of Commons speaker

The speaker of Britain’s House of Commons has turned down the government’s bid for a new vote on its Brexit divorce deal, in a blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to take the country out of the European Union at the end of the month.

Speaker John Bercow says the vote the government wants is “in substance the same” as one held on Saturday and so breaches Parliament’s rules. He said it would be “repetitive and disorderly” to allow a new vote Monday.

Johnson struck a deal with the 27 other EU countries last week. But on Saturday, lawmakers voted to delay their backing for the agreement until the legislation needed to implement it has been passed.

The government plans to introduce its key Brexit bill later Monday, with lawmakers holding a first round of debates and votes on Tuesday. Johnson hopes to get the bill approved by Parliament before Oct. 31, the date when Britain is due to leave the EU.

But it’s unclear whether the government has either the votes or the time to meet the Brexit deadline.