Venice, Italy, has been a city of water for centuries, but this is something else

The mayor of Venice blamed climate change for flooding of the historic canal city that hit the second-highest levels ever, as the city braced for yet another wave on Wednesday.

The high-water mark hit 74 inches late Tuesday, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 76 inches during infamous flooding in 1966.

One person, a man in his 70s, died on the barrier island of Pellestrina, apparently of electrical shock, said Danny Carrella, an official on the island of 3,500 people. He said the situation there remained dramatic, with a meter of water still present due to broken pumps.

Photos on social media showed a city ferry and taxi boats grounded on walkways flanking canals. Already on Tuesday, much of the city was under water, inundating the famed St. Mark’s Basilica and raising anew concerns over damage to the mosaics and other artworks.

Officials projected a second wave as high as 63 inches at midmorning Wednesday.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro blamed climate change for the “dramatic situation” and called for a speedy completion of a long-delayed project to construct offshore barriers.

Called “Moses,” the movable undersea barriers are meant to limit flooding of the city, which happens when southerly winds push the tide into Venice. But the project, opposed by environmentalists concerned about damaging the delicate lagoon ecosystem, has been delayed by cost overruns and corruption scandals, with no completion date in site.

Zaia told SkyTG24 that the barriers were almost complete, but it wasn’t clear if they would work against such flooding.

“Despite 5 billion euros under water, St. Mark’s Square certainly wouldn’t be secure,” Zaia said, referring to one of Venice’s lowest points that floods when there is an inundation of 31.5 inches.

Brugnaro said the flood levels represent “a wound that will leave indelible signs.”

