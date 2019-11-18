Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

Leaked intelligence cables show Iran’s grip on Iraq, report says

Iraq Protests
A defaced poster featuring Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, left, and Iraqi official Mohammed al-Halbousi is displayed during ongoing protests in Baghdad.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 18, 2019
1:13 AM
BEIRUT — 

The New York Times and the Intercept say they have reviewed hundreds of pages of purported Iranian intelligence documents that detail Iran’s massive influence in neighboring Iraq.

They say the unprecedented leak of 700 pages of Iranian intelligence cables shows Tehran’s efforts to embed itself in Iraq, including paying Iraqi agents working for the United States to switch sides.

Vanessa Gezari of the Intercept says her publication received the documents from an unknown source and that “we still don’t know who they’re from.” The Intercept shared the documents with the Times.

Monday’s article about the documents comes amid growing anti-Iran sentiment expressed by Iraqi anti-government protesters. It also comes at a time of widespread anti-government protests in Iran.

There was no immediate comment from Iraqi or Iranian officials.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
