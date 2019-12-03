Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

Trump says 2020 G-7 summit will be held at Camp David retreat

Britain NATO Trump
President Trump in London for NATO summit on Tuesday.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Dec. 3, 2019
9:21 AM
LONDON — 

President Trump now says he’ll host next year’s Group of 7 summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

The White House initially had said the annual gathering of leaders of the world’s most developed economies would be held at Trump National Doral, the resort Trump owns near Miami.

But the president quickly reversed course following bipartisan criticism that he was attempting to profit financially from the gathering of the leaders of the U.S., Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada, scheduled to be held in June.

Trump announced Camp David as the G-7 site while in London on Tuesday for a NATO summit.

He touted the rustic retreat as being close to Washington and joked about “great access” for journalists.

But in October, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney had panned Camp David as “too small” and “too remote” when he announced Trump’s resort as the site of the summit.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
