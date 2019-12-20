Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

Britain charges U.S. diplomat’s wife over teen’s death in crash

Britain Diplomat’s Wife
The family of Harry Dunn, from left, mother Charlotte Charles, stepfather Bruce Charles, family spokesman Radd Seiger, father Tim Dunn and stepmother Tracey Dunn speak to the media outside the Ministry Of Justice in London, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. British prosecutors have charged the wife of an American diplomat over the death of a teenage motorcyclist in a road accident. British police say Harry Dunn died when he was hit by a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, whose husband was stationed at a U.S. military base in England. Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left Britain after the crash. (David Mirzoeff/PA via AP)
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
JILL LAWLESS
Dec. 20, 2019
7:51 AM
LONDON — 

An American diplomat’s wife who left Britain after being involved in a fatal road accident has been charged, British prosecutors said Friday.

British police say Harry Dunn died when he was hit by a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, whose husband was stationed at a U.S. military base in England. Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left Britain after the crash.

Dunn’s family has urged her to return and face British justice and met President Trump as part of their campaign.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorized police to charge Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving “following a thorough review of the evidence available.”

Prosecutors said they had begun extradition proceedings, although it is up to the government whether to formally ask for Sacoolas to be sent back to Britain.

World & Nation
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
JILL LAWLESS
