Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

U.S. rejects extradition request from U.K. over fatal road crash

Britain NATO
Charlotte Charles is pictured in front of a poster of her son, Harry Dunn, during a demonstration in London on Dec. 3, 2019. The 19-year-old was killed when his motorbike collided with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, who returned to the U.S. soon after the crash.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Jan. 24, 2020
2:38 AM
Share
LONDON — 

The United States has refused an extradition request from Britain for an American woman involved in a road accident that killed a U.K. teen.

Anne Sacoolas has been charged by British prosecutors with causing death by dangerous driving over the crash that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

Dunn died in August after his motorbike collided with a car driven by Sacoolas outside RAF Croughton, a British military base in central England used by U.S. forces. Sacoolas, whose husband was an intelligence officer at the base, returned to the U.S. soon afterwards.

The State Department says Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity when she was in Britain, and to send her to face criminal charges would set “an extraordinarily troubling precedent.”

Advertisement

The British government on Friday called the U.S. decision “a denial of justice.” The Home Office said it was “urgently considering our options.”

World & Nation
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement