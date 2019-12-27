Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Jerry Herman, composer behind “Hello, Dolly!” and “La Cage aux Folles,” dies at 88

Jerry Herman
Composer Jerry Herman, pictured in his Beverly Hills home in 2010, won two Tony Awards for best musical as well as two Grammys.
(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
Dec. 27, 2019
1:21 AM
MIAMI — 

The Tony Award winning composer who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as “Mame,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “La Cage aux Folles” died Thursday. Jerry Herman was 88.

His goddaughter, Jane Dorian, confirmed his death to The Associated Press.

The creator of 10 Broadway shows and contributor to several more, Herman won two Tony Awards for best musical: “Hello, Dolly!” in 1964 and “La Cage aux Folles” in 1983. He also won two Grammys — for the “Mame” cast album and “Hello, Dolly!” as song of the year — and was a Kennedy Center honoree.

Herman wrote in the Rodgers and Hammerstein tradition, an optimistic composer at a time when others in his profession were exploring darker feelings and material.

