World & Nation

2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas church near Fort Worth

An officer walks near the scene after a church shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in White Settlement, Texas. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Dec. 29, 2019
11:05 AM
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — 

Two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth on Sunday morning and a third person has been taken to a hospital, first responders said.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press that one person died at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement and the other died en route to the hospital.

A third person is being treated at a hospital and all of the victims are male, she said. MedStar is an ambulance service.

Trusty said she has been told by a supervisor at the scene that one of the people who died was the shooter. White Settlement police have not responded to an AP request for comment.

White Settlement is about eight miles west of Fort Worth.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
