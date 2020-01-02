Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Obituaries

Son of ‘OITNB’ creator Jenji Kohan dies in Utah ski accident

Jenji Kohan
TV producer Jenji Kohan at the final season premiere of Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” in New York.
(Charles Sykes / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Jan. 2, 2020
11:59 AM
Share
SALT LAKE CITY — 

The 20-year-old son of television producer Jenji Kohan, who created the series “Orange Is the New Black,” died in a New Year’s Eve skiing accident in Utah, police said Thursday.

Charles Noxon was pronounced dead after skiing into a sign Tuesday on an intermediate-level trail at Park City Mountain resort, police said.

He was alone and there were no witnesses to the crash, but it appears that it happened as he tried to navigate a fork in the trail, Summit County sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said.

He was quickly discovered by other skiers and pronounced dead by an air ambulance crew before reaching a hospital. He had experience skiing and was wearing a helmet, Wright said. The cause of death is under investigation.

Television
‘Orange Is the New Black’ underscored Netflix’s disruptive potential
Danielle Brooks, “Orange Is the New Black” Season 7
Television
‘Orange Is the New Black’ underscored Netflix’s disruptive potential
Like most of Netflix’s biggest successes since, “Orange Is the New Black” was a word-of-mouth sensation that broke out despite having no stars.
Advertisement

Noxon was on a trip with his siblings and father, journalist Christopher Noxon, police said. They were further down the mountain at the time of the accident.

His mother is known for creating the Netflix show “Orange Is the New Black” and the Showtime series “Weeds.”

A native of Los Angeles, Charlie Noxon was a junior at Columbia University studying philosophy, economics and Chinese, his family said in a statement released by police.

“He was questioning, irreverent, curious and kind,” his parents wrote. “Charlie had a beautiful life of study and argument and travel and food and razzing and adventure and sweetness and most of all love. We cannot conceive of life without him.”

Advertisement

He is survived by his parents and his siblings, Eliza and Oscar. His funeral will be Sunday at Temple Israel of Hollywood.

ObituariesTelevision
Newsletter
Get our Today's Headlines newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement