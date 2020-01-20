Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Ski patrol member dies in Tahoe area

A skier on the slopes
A view of Heavenly Mountain Resort, where a ski patrol member died over the weekend.
(Rachel Roberts / Heavenly Mountain Resort)
By Howard BlumeStaff Writer 
Jan. 20, 2020
9:08 PM
Share

A member of a ski resort patrol has died in the Mott Canyon area of Heavenly Mountain Resort near Lake Tahoe.

Christopher John Nicholson, 36, of South Lake Tahoe, was a member of the Heavenly Ski Patrol and had been working Saturday when he was found unconscious on an expert trail.

Nicholson was flown to the Carson Valley Medical Center in Gardnerville, Nev., where he was pronounced dead.

The Douglas County sheriff’s office and Washoe County coroner’s office are working to determine a cause of death.

Advertisement

“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our employee’s family and friends,” Tom Fortune, vice president and general manager of Heavenly Mountain Resort, said in a statement.

Nicholson was the third person to die in accidents in the central Sierra over two days, according to local media reports.

A snowmobile accident at Blue Lakes on Friday afternoon claimed the life of one man while another died in an avalanche Friday morning at Alpine Meadows.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Howard Blume
Follow Us
Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He co-hosts “Deadline L.A.” on KPFK, which the press club named best radio public affairs show in 2010. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement