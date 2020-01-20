Ski patrol member dies in Tahoe area

A member of a ski resort patrol has died in the Mott Canyon area of Heavenly Mountain Resort near Lake Tahoe.

Christopher John Nicholson, 36, of South Lake Tahoe, was a member of the Heavenly Ski Patrol and had been working Saturday when he was found unconscious on an expert trail.

Nicholson was flown to the Carson Valley Medical Center in Gardnerville, Nev., where he was pronounced dead.

The Douglas County sheriff’s office and Washoe County coroner’s office are working to determine a cause of death.

Advertisement

“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our employee’s family and friends,” Tom Fortune, vice president and general manager of Heavenly Mountain Resort, said in a statement.

Nicholson was the third person to die in accidents in the central Sierra over two days, according to local media reports.