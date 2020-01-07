Israel in uproar after chief rabbi calls ex-Soviet Jews ‘religion-hating’ communists

Between 1989 and the mid-2000s, as the Soviet Union unraveled and fell into ongoing turbulence, about 1.5 million Jews made their way across newly opened borders and fled.

One million of them went to Israel, where they were received as long-lost brethren and provided financial assistance to resettle.

For many Israelis, the arrival of “the Russians” was experienced as something akin to the fulfillment of a biblical prophecy, in which the reincarnated Jewish homeland welcomed exiles to their ancestral home.

Israel’s Law of Return, in place since its founding in 1948, confers the right to citizenship to any Jew. And, in an echo of the Nazi decree subjecting any grandchild of a single Jew to racial laws and eventual death, the Israeli law guarantees citizenship, and safe haven, to any grandchild of a Jew — even one with little connection organized Judaism.

The Soviet prohibition on religious practice left many of these newly immigrated Jews, and their non-Jewish relatives, exposed to slurs and slights from conservative rabbinic figures in Israel.

On Tuesday, the tension between civil society and religious authority burst open when recordings of Israeli Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef disparaging immigrants from the former Soviet Union were broadcast.

In video obtained by the Ynet news portal, Yosef was heard denouncing “communist, religion-hating goys,” referring to gentiles.

“Hundreds of thousands or tens of thousands of goys came to Israel under the Law of Return,” he protested at a rabbinical gathering last week in Jerusalem.

Yosef, one of two Israeli chief rabbis who are public officials working for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, told the audience: “There are many, many non-Jews here, some of them communists, hostile to religion, haters of religion. They are not Jews at all — goys. Then they vote for parties that incite against the ultra-Orthodox and against religion.”

Their votes, in the midst an electoral year, appeared to be the rabbi’s major concern.

The Israeli rabbinate’s budget depends on public funds apportioned to religious political parties under the complex negotiations that establish coalition governments.

The more votes, the better the budgets for public employees who have traditionally controlled curricula for Jewish education, certified religious marriages and supervised religious conversion among their myriad duties.

Traditionally, ultra-Orthodox parties have served as political kingmakers, securing significant benefits for their followers, principal among them a blanket exemption from the military draft imposed on Israeli 18-year-olds.

In the last year, that leverage has shifted to Jewish Home, the secular, right-wing party founded by Avigdor Lieberman, a former defense minister, who has successfully parlayed Israelis’ growing exasperation with the power of religious authorities to become Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s most tenacious nemesis, and Israel’s most consequential political leader.

Three times in the last year, Lieberman’s intransigence has prevented Netanyahu from governing.

In December 2018, he provoked the collapse of Netanyahu’s government, and, by refusing to yield to the coalition demands of religious parties, he prevented the formation of Cabinets after elections last April and September.

In March, Israelis will go to the polls for the third time in less than a year.

On Tuesday, Lieberman demanded a judicial investigation of Yosef’s “incitement.”

“This is not the Chief Rabbi of Israel — it’s the Chief Inciter of Israel,” Lieberman declared on Twitter. “He should be prosecuted for incitement.”

Yaakov Katz, editor in chief of the Jerusalem Post, tweeted that “the Chief Rabbinate needs to be abolished and rabbis like Yosef need to stop getting paid a state salary. If the government has any self-respect it will remove Yosef from his position.”

Netanyahu, who was indicted on three counts of corruption in November and is fighting for his political life, cannot afford to alienate key ultra-Orthodox coalition partners.

As public indignation rose, he posted a tweet that did not mention Yosef’s name.

“An outrageous, inappropriate statement,” Netanyahu tweeted. “Immigrants from the former Soviet Union are a huge boon to Israel and the Jewish people.”

As a wave of anti-Semitism causes alarm on both sides of the Atlantic, Netanyahu has been accused of disregarding the concerns of Jews who immigrated to Israel. He has forged alliances with nationalist leaders such as Hungary’s Victor Orban, ignoring the trepidation of Israeli-born Jews.

In 2017, presented with an ultimatum from ultra-Orthodox Cabinet ministers, Netanyahu abruptly canceled an agreement with U.S. Jewish organizations granting women the same conditions of worship at Jerusalem’s Western Wall allowed men.

Netanyahu’s top rival in the upcoming vote, Benny Gantz, a centrist former army chief, responded to Yosef’s comments with a video laying out his own campaign promises.

“In some countries from which we or our parents came, we are still pointed at and called ‘those Jews,’” said Gantz, a son of Holocaust survivors. “In the state of Israel, I will not allow anyone to call emigrants from the Soviet Union ‘those Russians.’”

Marcie Lenk, who teaches Jewish theology at the Tantur Ecumenical Institute in Jerusalem, said that the “so-called Russians” Yosef attacked — Israelis who may not be considered Jewish under a strict reading of Jewish law — “have done exactly what the Talmud defines as conversion —they have thrown their lot in with the Jewish people.”

“Israel was never meant to be a theocracy,” she said. “Yosef does not have the authority to determine how Jews should live in Israel.”

Tarnopolsky is a special correspondent.