Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Report: Killing of top Iranian general occurred alongside a secret, failed mission in Yemen

President Trump
President Trump speaks from the White House on Wednesday in Washington, DC.
(Win McNamee / Getty Images)
By Erin B. LoganStaff Writer 
Jan. 10, 2020
10:36 AM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

The same day Gen. Qassem Suleimani was killed in Iraq, American forces also carried out an unsuccessful strike targeting a senior Iranian military official in Yemen, according to the Washington Post.

Anonymous U.S. officials told the Post that the mission targeted Abdul Reza Shahlai, a financier and top military commander for Iran’s Quds Force who has been active in Yemen.

If true, the second operation would raise questions over whether the airstrike against Suleimani was part of an effort to take down the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or to prevent an imminent attack on Americans, as the White House has cited.

Lawmakers in both parties are still searching for a rationale behind the Trump-ordered strike. The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to limit President Trump from ordering further military action with Iran, though the vote was largely symbolic and done along party lines.

World & NationPolitics
Newsletter
Get our Today's Headlines newsletter
Erin B. Logan
Follow Us
Erin B. Logan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, National Public Radio and the Baltimore Sun. She previously studied at Vanderbilt University and American University. Though based on the West Coast, she’s a true southerner at heart and is always on the hunt for authentic sweet tea.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement