World & Nation

12 migrants found dead, 21 rescued after their boat sinks off Greece’s coast

Greece Europe Migrants
A survivor from a boat full of migrants that sank off the Greek coast is wheeled into an emergency room in the port town of Preveza on Saturday.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Jan. 11, 2020
8:50 AM
ATHENS, Greece — 

Greece’s coast guard says 12 migrants have been found dead in the Ionian Sea and 21 others have been rescued after their boat tookon water and sank. Searchers are looking for more survivors.

The deaths and sea rescues came southwest of the Greek island of Paxos, a coast guard representative told the Associated Press, speaking on customary condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

“The initial report is that 50 people were in the boat,” he said.

The coast guard said someone on the boat had called the 112 emergency number at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. At least four merchant ships, six coast guard ships and a helicopter were searching for survivors amid calm seas.

No further information about the migrants was released.

