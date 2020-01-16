Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

L.A.-bound flight returns to Newark, N.J., after flames seen by wing

By Associated Press
Jan. 16, 2020
3:38 AM
NEWARK, N.J. — 

A United Airlines jetliner headed for Los Angeles returned to New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport early Thursday after flames were seen near a wing.

Video showed flames soon after Flight 1871 had taken off.

A passenger told New York’s WABC-TV it appeared fire was coming from an engine.

“I didn’t know what was happening,” passenger Gabrielle Guzy said. “My sister said she thought it was lights but I knew it was fire from the engine. I kept reassuring myself we’d be OK because we had only been in the air for a minute.”

In a statement, United said the flight returned because of a “mechanical issue.” The airline said the flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally.

The airline was working to get the passengers to Los Angeles.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
