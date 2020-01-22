Firefighting plane crashes while battling blazes in Australia

A C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker with three aboard crashed Thursday while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of southern Australia’s New South Wales state, officials said.

The condition of those aboard was not immediately known, and there were few other initial details.

“The only thing I have from the field reports are that the plane came down, it’s crashed and there was a large fireball associated with that crash,” Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

Advertisement

Also Thursday, Canberra Airport closed because of nearby wildfires, and residents south of Australia’s capital were told to seek shelter.

The blaze started Wednesday, but strong winds and high temperatures caused conditions in Canberra to deteriorate. A second fire near the airport that started Thursday morning was at the “watch and act” level, officials said.

“Arrivals and departures are affected due to aviation firefighting operations,” the airport authority said on Twitter.

Another tweet from traffic police said, “The fire is moving fast and there are multiple road closures in the area. Please avoid the area. Local road blocks in place.”

Another tweet from traffic police said “the fire is moving fast and there are multiple road closures in the area. Please avoid the area. Local road blocks in place.”



Advertisement

Residents in some Canberra suburbs were advised to seek shelter and others to leave immediately.

“The defense force is both assisting to a degree and looking to whether that needs to be reinforced,” Defense Minister Angus Campbell told reporters.

“I have people who are both involved as persons who need to be moved from areas and office buildings that are potentially in danger, and also those persons who are part of the [Operation] Bushfire Assist effort,” he said.

