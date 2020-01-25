Coronavirus full coverage: Cases grow around the world as China scrambles to contain the virus

There are 21 stories.
Any time a “novel” virus appears on the scene, things immediately become much more complicated. That’s certainly the case with the coronavirus from China.
Cities from central China to Hong Kong are scrambling to stop the spread of an illness that has infected more than 1,200 people and killed 41
Residents of New York City’s Chinatown expect the coronavirus to arrive from China as people travel abroad to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
If the coronavirus outbreak in China were a Hollywood movie, now would be time to panic. But in real life, most Americans have no need, experts say.
Surgical masks but not much panic as Lunar New Year begins in Beijing. Meanwhile, the death toll continues to grow and millions of people are on lockdown at the center of the coronavirus outbreak.
A second traveler returning to the U.S. from China is diagnosed with the coronavirus that has sickened hundreds and prompted travel freezes in China.
China says it will swiftly build a 1,000-bed hospital to deal with the new virus that has killed 41, sickened thousands and prompted city lockdowns.
Federal authorities in three U.S. airports will begin screening travelers arriving from Wuhan, China, for signs they may be infected with a new coronavirus spreading in Asia.
Six people have died and 291 have been infected in China from a new coronavirus that threatens to spread more during the Lunar New Year travel rush.
Hundreds of people in China have fallen ill and 26 have died from the new coronavirus strain
The new coronavirus in China that has sickened hundreds of people is not yet a global health emergency, according to the World Health Organization.
Train, bus and other transportation services are halted in Wuhan, with similar measures in Huanggang and Ezhou. Beijing cancels public holiday events.
As China urged people in Wuhan to avoid crowds, the WHO tries to figure out whether the coronavirus outbreak should be declared a global emergency.
Health officials around the world are keeping a close watch on an outbreak of a virus in China. Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus.
An man in Washington state has been sickened by the new coronavirus spreading through Asia, marking the first confirmed case in the U.S.
The coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 9, began at a seafood and live animal market in Wuhan. It can spread among humans, officials confirm.
China has reported a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital, during a busy travel period.
Federal officials are now screening passengers flying into LAX, JFK and SFO for a new, worrisome virus that has infected dozens in China.
Four more cases have been identified in a viral pneumonia outbreak in a central Chinese city that has killed two and prompted the United States and others to take precautionary measures
