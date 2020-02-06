Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Chinese doctor reprimanded for coronavirus warning dies after contracting illness

Coronavirus
Li Wenliang was reprimanded by police after warning colleagues about a new respiratory disease in Wuhan.
(Health Protection Agency / Associated Press )
By Bloomberg
Feb. 6, 2020
7:45 AM
A Chinese doctor, Li Wenliang, who was reprimanded by police after warning colleagues about a new respiratory disease emerging in Wuhan, has died after falling ill, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Li had been admitted to a hospital in early January and later confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to a post on his social media account. The exact cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

Li on Dec. 30 posted in a social media group about a SARS-like illness. Within weeks it would explode into the coronavirus epidemic that has infected more than 25,000 people. Days after his warning, he was reprimanded by police for rumor-mongering online, and then later was given an apology, according to his social media account.

The death was reported earlier by the Global Times, a Chinese state-run media organization, and other Chinese outlets. A person familiar with the situation confirmed Li’s death to Bloomberg.

World & Nation
Bloomberg
Bloomberg delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.
