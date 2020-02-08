Thai soldier kills at least 16 people before holing up in mall, officials say

A soldier shot multiple people in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, killing as many as 16, and was holed up in a popular shopping mall, officials said.

Police initially said more than 10 people were killed. Later, Noppadol Sirijanya, a member of an emergency rescue group in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, said the death toll reached 16 as of 10 p.m.

It was unclear how many people were wounded. Nearby hospitals were on alert and asking for blood donations. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Facebook that a doctor was shot while helping an injured person.

It also was not clear whether the gunman had taken hostages inside the mall or how many people might still be inside.

Advertisement

Noppadol said a rescue team had successfully evacuated more than 100 people from the mall, where they had been trapped for hours. The center is a voluntary emergency aid organization that helps during accidents and disasters.

The shooter appeared to be armed with an assault rifle, based on security camera video aired on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath said the incident began at about 3:30 p.m.

A police officer contacted by phone in Nakhon Ratchasima said the soldier initially shot dead another soldier and a woman and wounded a third person, apparently over a land dispute. Nakhon Ratchasima is also known as Korat.

City and neighborhood police officers, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to release information, said the man took a gun from his base and drove to the Terminal 21 Korat mall, shooting along the way. Several Thai media reported that he traveled in a military vehicle.

Advertisement

Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma. He said police and military units had locked down the mall and the surrounding area.

The man believed to be the gunman posted updates to his Facebook page during the rampage with statements including “No one can escape death” and “Should I give up?” In a later post he wrote, “I have stopped already.”

His profile picture shows him in a mask and dressed in military-style fatigues and armed with a pistol. The background image is of a handgun and bullets.

Video taken outside the mall and shared on social media showed people taking cover in a parking lot as gunshots were fired.

The mall was shut down and the street outside was closed while the authorities tried to find the gunman and rescue shoppers inside.

The incident came just a month after another high-profile mall shooting in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In that case, a masked gunman killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded four others as he robbed a jewelry store. A suspect, a school director, was arrested less than two weeks later and reportedly confessed, saying he did not mean to shoot anyone.