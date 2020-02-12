Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Local Communist Party chiefs fired in coronavirus outbreak epicenter

China Outbreak
Residents wear protective masks on a Beijing street.
(Associated Press)
Feb. 12, 2020
9:59 PM
Share
BEIJING — 

China on Thursday appointed the former Shanghai mayor as its top party official in Hubei, the central province hardest hit by a viral outbreak that has infected more than 60,000 people worldwide.

Ying Yong replaces Jiang Chaoliang as the ruling Communist Party’s chief in the beleaguered province, the state-run New China News Agency reported.

Jiang’s departure follows the firing of two other senior officials in Hubei.

The public has widely criticized local officials for their handling of the outbreak of a new form of coronavirus. The epidemic began in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, and has spread to more than two dozen countries.

Advertisement

Many countries have implemented travel restrictions on recent visitors to China, which has more than 99% of the world’s reported infections.

In an unprecedented measure to contain the disease resulting from the virus, recently dubbed COVID-19, the Chinese government has placed the hardest-hit cities — home to more than 60 million — under lockdown.

World & Nation
China reports nearly 15,000 new coronavirus cases overnight. Here’s what that means
Concern In China As Mystery Virus Spreads
World & Nation
China reports nearly 15,000 new coronavirus cases overnight. Here’s what that means
The sudden jump reflects a change in counting methods that now includes many sick people who were previously uncounted.
More Coverage
Coronavirus outbreak spurs hoarding in Asia
Second coronavirus case confirmed in San Diego

Japan’s health ministry announced Thursday that 44 more people on a cruise ship quarantined in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, have tested positive for COVID-19. The ship has 218 infections among its 3,700 passengers and crew members.

Advertisement

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters five of the patients who were already sent to hospitals for isolation and treatment of COVID-19 have severe symptoms and are on artificial respirators or under intensive care.

Another cruise ship, the Westerdam, finally anchored Thursday off Cambodia after being turned away by several Asian and Pacific governments. No cases of the viral illness have been confirmed among its 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members, according to operator Holland America Line.

Thailand refused to allow the Westerdam to dock this week after it had already been turned away by the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and Guam over virus concerns.

The Westerdam began its cruise in Singapore last month, and its last stop before it was refused further landings was in Hong Kong, where 50 cases of the viral disease have been confirmed.

World & Nation
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement